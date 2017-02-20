19-year-old DeArrea Haymond was shot and killed outside her boyfriend Brandan Hudson's home in south suburban Dolton Thursday evening. Hudson, 25, was shot three times as well and is in critical condition. (Published Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016)

The mayor of a south suburb is offering $6,000 for information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in the fatal shooting of a teenage mother last year.

DeArrea Haymond, 19, was killed and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Brendan Hudson was shot three times, with bullets hitting the side of his head, stomach and knee in Dolton last year in January.

"Dolton police have a person of interest but they are hoping that tomorrow's press conference will lead to more evidence," said Haymon's mother, Dalena Ingram.

The couple was sitting in a car last year in the driveway of Hudson's family home on Irving Avenue, across from Thornridge High School. Hudson's mother Colleen Hudson was home at the time, and says the doorbell rang. When she went outside, she found her son with multiple gunshot wounds.

“Mom, I’ve been shot,” he said.

Mayor Riley Rogers says he wants people to come forward if they have any information on the fatal shooting.

In an effort to help solve the crime, the village has teamed up with community activist Andrew Holmes to offer the reward money.

The mayor says they have a person of interest in Haymond’s death but police need the public’s help to close the case.

“This is a case that the mother is still grieving,” Rogers said. “She asked us to try and bring more attention to try and get it solved.”

Holmes said he hopes residents will help the police—and so did Haymond’s family.

“I think about her and wish she was here,” Ingram said. “Me and my grandbaby talk about her every day and every night—I pray someone will call in and give some kind of information.”

The village of Dolton will make a formal announcement about the reward Tuesday.

If anyone has information about the case they should call Dolton police.