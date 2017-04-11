61-Year-Old Priest Walking Dog Robbed at Gunpoint in Chicago | NBC Chicago
61-Year-Old Priest Walking Dog Robbed at Gunpoint in Chicago

    Jorge DeSantiago

    A priest who was walking his dog on Chicago's South Side said he was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning after pulling out his wallet to give a dollar to a teen on the street. 

    John Molyneux, a 61-year-old priest at Our Lady of Guadalupe, was walking with his dog just after 6:30 a.m. in the 9100 block of South Baltimore, in the city's South Chicago neighborhood, when someone asked him for a dollar, he told Telemundo Chicago and Chicago police.

    But when he took out his wallet, the teenager pulled out a handgun, demanded the wallet and fled the scene, police said. Molyneux was not injured in the incident.

    Police said the suspect was described as being tall and thin and about 17 years old. 

    No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated.

