57 Arrested in Overnight Raids in Chicago

Chicago Police announce the arrests of 57 "violent offenders" in an overnight raid on the city's South and West Sides.

Nearly five dozen people were arrested overnight Wednesday in the sixth raid Chicago Police have conducted in the city so far this year.

During a press conference Wednesday morning, police announced that overnight raids on the city’s South and West Sides ended with 57 arrests of “violent offenders” and eight gun confiscations, including two assault weapons.

The assault weapons, according to Chief of Organized Crime Anthony Riccio, were capable of firing 30 rounds at a time.

“There’s nothing more terrorizing than weapons such as these assault weapons in the hands of gang members in our communities,” Riccio said.

Of those arrested, 54 are facing felony charges and 39 of them are convicted felons.

“The people that we’re locking up are the people we’ve locked up before,” Riccio said.

The raid was targeted at 102 individuals, police said, with 45 people still being sought.

And authorities say there are many more raids to come.

“It will take a lot more than arresting these individuals to reduce crime,” said CPD 1st Deputy Superintendent Kevin Navarro.