$5 Million Winning Lotto Ticket Sold in Chicago

If you bought a Mega Millions ticket in Chicago ahead of last Friday's drawing, check your numbers. They could add up to a cool $5 million.

The winning ticket was sold at the Mobil gas station located at 2800 W. Lawrence Ave., according to the Illinois Lottery.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched five numbers (05 - 10 - 55 - 60 - 73), plus the 5X Megaplier, to win $5 million in the April 14 drawing. This marked the first time in 2017 the 5X Megaplier was drawn.

Are you the lucky winner? The Illinois Lottery urges you to sign the back of the winning ticket immediately and keep it in a safe place before visiting an Illinois Lottery Prize Center, located in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield and Fairview Heights.

The prize must be claimed within a year of the original drawing date.

In all, more than 42,000 people in Illinois won prizes during the Friday drawing, from $1 to $2,500.