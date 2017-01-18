A 5-year-old girl is hospitalized in serious condition after accidentally shooting herself in the abdomen on Tuesday evening. NBC 5's Lauren Petty reports. (Published 4 minutes ago)

5-Year-Old Girl in Serious Condition After Accidentally Shooting Herself on West Side

A 5-year-old girl was seriously wounded after accidentally shooting herself in the stomach with a handgun on Chicago’s West Side Tuesday evening, police said.

The shooting took place just after 8 p.m. inside a home in the 3700 block of West Ferdinand Street in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.

She was brought to Rush University Medical Center before later being transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said, where she was listed in serious condition.

Chicago police said they are still looking into how the little girl got her hands on the firearm, and if the gun was legally owned.

From the beginning of 2014 through the first half of 2016, there were 42 children injured or killed in accidental shootings, according to a study by the Associated Press and USA Today, with 30 of those shootings taking place in Chicago.