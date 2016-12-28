Tyrone Hardin was killed before he was able to live out his dream of becoming a police officer, but on Wednesday, his 5-year-old son fulfilled that wish for him.

Tyrone Hardin Jr. accepted his badge as an honorary police officer in a memorable tribute to his father, a security guard at a Canadian National Rail Yard who was shot and killed during a carjacking while on duty in Harvey last month.

During his honorary day, Tyrone Jr. met his fellow officers, went on calls and even issued tickets to the south suburb’s mayor.

“He said I was speeding,” said Harvey Mayor Eric Kellogg. “I can’t believe it.”

Another dream of the young boy was also realized when he went on a trip to a city firehouse.

The young new officer spent his day learning what it takes to serve and protect, something his father spent his last moments doing.

Hardin, 38, was working a second job as a security guard for Canadian National Railroad on Nov. 26 when police say a man fleeing from police encountered him. The man then shot and killed Hardin, according to police, before stealing his car and fleeing.

The suspect in the shooting, Rashad Williams, is being held in jail without bond on murder charges.

The Harvey Police Department said Tyrone Jr. can keep his title for as long as he wants.

“We are missing a vital person, but everybody helped ease it a little bit,” said the boy’s mom, Gwinette Hardin.