There's no better way to kick-off the New Year in Chicago than on a beach in the middle of winter- but that's exactly what you can do with the Corona Extra Beach House at Chi-Town Rising.

Chi-Town Rising is offering the opportunity for Chicagoans to experience what it's like walking into a Miami beach club. The Crystal Ballroom inside the Hyatt Regency Chicago has been completely transformed into a one-of-a-kind beach environment.

Here are five things to know about the Corona Extra Beach House that is coming to Chicago for its second year.

1. The Corona Extra Beach House can hold 1,100 people. There is plenty of space for party goers to enjoy the festivities.

2. Scandanavian international sensation DJ MATOMA is headling the event. His music will ring in the New Year as guests fill-up the dance floor.

3. Partygoers will feel like they're on a warm beach with cabanas and palm trees surrounding the lounge inside the ballroom.

4. A 24-foot screen can be seen at the back wall behind where DJ MATOMA will be performing. Background images will be on the screen as he performs with rotating images of the city.

5. It has taken two weeks for the Corona Extra Beach House to be constructed.

Tickets for the Corona Extra Beach House are between $199-249 for those 21 and over. Admission to the event includes complimentary Corona Extra and Constellation Brands beverages, a New Year's Toast and a complimentary beach-inspired food menu. The festivites begin at 9 p.m. at the Crystal Ballroom in the Hyatt Regency Chicago located at 151 E. Upper Wacker Dr.