A grocery store in a far northwest Chicago suburb has sold a $4.5 million winning lottery ticket.

The winning ticket from Saturday's drawing was sold at Woodman's Market, located at 2100 Randall Road in Carpentersville, lottery officials said.

The ticket matched all six numbers - 05, 09, 11, 27, 42, 48 -- to win a $4.5 million prize.

The Illinois Lottery urged the lucky winner to sign the back of the ticket and bring it to one of the lottery's five prize centers in Illinois.

More than 77,000 players won prizes in the lotto drawing. The retailer will received a $45,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Carpentersville is located about one hour northwest of Chicago.