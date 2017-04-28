40 Firearms Stolen From Suburban Shooting Range: Police

About 40 firearms were stolen in a break-in at a suburban shooting range Friday, authorities said.

Around 4:30 a.m., Oak Forest police say a glass break alarm went off at the Eagle Sports Range, located at 5900 W. 159th Street. When officers arrived, they discovered a large cinder block was used to break a window at the front of the business.

Inside, a display case had also been broken and the store’s owner said about 40 firearms were removed.

Security footage showed three men wearing backpacks entering the business and removing the firearms before fleeing in an unknown blue vehicle.

An investigation into the theft remains ongoing, police said.