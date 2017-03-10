4 Shot, 2 Fatally, at South Side Gas Station

Two men were killed and two others wounded early Friday morning in a shooting at a gas station on Chicago’s South Side, police said.

Four victims were found by responding officers in the vestibule of a gas station in the 100 block of East 51st Street just before 2 a.m., according to police.

Witnesses told police someone inside a gray four-door Chevrolet pulled up to the station near 51st Street and South Michigan Avenue and opened fire on the men before driving away.

One man died on the scene, police said. A 24-year-old man who sustained multiple gunshots to the torso and legs was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Two other victims were also taken to Stroger Hospital. A 25-year-old man was transported in serious condition after suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his legs and suffering a graze wound to his head, police said. A 64-year-old man was also struck by the gunfire once in the leg, and was said to be in stable condition.

No one is in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating the shooting.