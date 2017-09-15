4 Shot Dead in Bright Park Neighborhood: Police

Four people were fatally shot on Chicago’s South Side Friday night, police confirmed.

The shooting deaths occurred in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood in the 4700 block of South Fairfield Avenue. Police said three males and one female were pronounced dead at the scene inside of a vehicle.

Additional patrols were headed to the 9th District. Officers were searching for a white SUV in connection to the shootings, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted.

A Chicago fire official said no one was transported to the hospital from the crime scene.

Maria Mier said she lives in the area where the shooting occurred. She said she heard what sounded like "machine gun" fire and climbed into her bathtub to take cover.

Asked how many rounds she heard fired, she replied "more than 30, I think" and added that it was "really, really noisy."

Unconfirmed police scanner exchanges mention that a rifle may have been used in the shootings.

Maria said she hears gunfire in the area sometimes but nothing like this.

No other details were immediately available.