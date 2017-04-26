A semi-trailer driver was shot on I-88 near York Friday afternoon and later died at the hospital, Illinois State Police confirmed. Natalie Martinez reports.

A judge on Wednesday set bond at $3 million for a tow truck driver accused of fatally shooting a semi-trailer driver on Interstate 88 in what authorities believe was a road rage incident.

Anthony Tillmon, 34, of Lansing, was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday, accused of shooting the semi driver to death last week on I-88 near Oak Brook, Illinois State Police announced.

According to authorities, Eduardo Munoz, 43, of Florida was traveling eastbound on the roadway just before 5 p.m. Friday when he became involved in "some type of road rage incident" with Tillmon.

As the two yelled at each other while approaching the I-294 Interchange, prosecutors allege Tillmon pulled alongside Munoz's vehicle, pointed a handgun in his direction and pulled the trigger, hitting Munoz three times.

Munoz was found in the driver's seat of the truck with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he later died, police said.

Tillmon fled the scene but later turned himself in to authorities at the DuPage County Sheriff's Office, according to DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin.

“The allegations that Mr. Tillmon opened fire at another vehicle while driving on a crowded expressway are outrageous,” Berlin said in a statement. “These alleged actions put the lives of countless motorists at risk. It’s terrifying to think of how many innocent people may have been injured or killed had Mr. Munoz not been able to get his truck to the shoulder of the road after he had been shot three times. Thankfully, he was able to keep control of his vehicle and in doing so may have saved the lives of other innocent motorists."

It was not immediately clear if Tillmon, who is being held at the DuPage County Jail, had an attorney. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 22.