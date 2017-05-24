Three juveniles are in custody after attempting to carjack a 69-year-old man Tuesday night on Chicago’s Southwest Side, according to police.

Around 11:42 p.m., authorities said the victim was sitting in a parked car in the 2900 block of W. 59th St. in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood when three male offenders approached.

One of the suspects, armed with a handgun, hit the victim in the face and pulled him out of the car, according to police, announcing a robbery.

As the suspects then attempted to enter the vehicle, a “brief struggle” ensued in which the victim took out a pocket knife and stabbed the armed offender in the back, officials said.

The suspects then exited the car and fled the scene on foot, authorities said, taking the car keys with them.

The victim sustained a laceration above his left eye, according to police, and refused medical attention at the scene. He was later treated for his injuries at Holy Cross Hospital.

Knowing one of the offenders was wounded, responding officers went to Holy Cross Hospital, where they found the three juveniles, who sought treatment for the wounded suspect.

The injured offender was then taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition for treatment of a stab wound to the torso, police said.

All three suspects were taken into custody with charges pending, authorities said, and the investigation is ongoing.