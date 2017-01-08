3 Injured in Extra-Alarm Fire on Chicago's West Side | NBC Chicago
3 Injured in Extra-Alarm Fire on Chicago's West Side

    Three people, including a fire investigator, sustained minor injuries in an extra-alarm fire Sunday morning on Chicago's West Side. 

    Around 7:12 a.m., crews responded to the two-story building at Cicero and Huron in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

    The alarm was upgraded to a 2-11 at 7:36 a.m., officials said.

    Three people were taken with minor injuries to South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, according to fire officials.

    A fire investigator fell down the stairs, while one victim was treated for smoke inhalation and another for cold exposure, authorities said. 

    About 12 people were displaced by the fire, which was extinguished by 9 a.m.

    Portions of Cicero Ave and Huron St were temporarily closed as firefighters battled the blaze, but both have since reopened. 

    About 110 members of the Chicago Fire Department were on the scene, as well as the Office of Fire Investigation. 

    The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

