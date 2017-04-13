3 Shot in Ford Heights: Police

Three people were shot in Ford Heights Thursday afternoon, police confirmed.

The shootings occurred around 4:52 p.m. near Diplomat Lane and Woodlawn Avenue, Sophia Ansari, spokeswoman for the Cook County Sheriff’s Office said.

The people, whose conditions, ages and genders were not immediately known, were taken to area hospitals.

Yellow crime scene tape zig-zagged throughout the intersection around police cars and street signs in the residential neighborhood.

Sheriff’s police were investigating.