Three people, including two 12-year-old boys, were shot on Chicago's North Side Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
The shooting took place just before 3 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Sedgwick Street in the city's Old Town neighborhood when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire.
Police said one 12-year-old boy was shot in the chest and another 12-year-old boy was shot in the left leg. Both were taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in stable condition.
A 66-year-old man was also shot in the hand and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
Area Central Detectives are investigating.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago