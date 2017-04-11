Three people, including two 12-year-old boys, were shot on Chicago's North Side Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting took place just before 3 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Sedgwick Street in the city's Old Town neighborhood when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire.

Police said one 12-year-old boy was shot in the chest and another 12-year-old boy was shot in the left leg. Both were taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in stable condition.

A 66-year-old man was also shot in the hand and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Area Central Detectives are investigating.

Check back for details on this developing story.