3 Shot at Southwest Suburban Bar: Sheriff's Department | NBC Chicago
3 Shot at Southwest Suburban Bar: Sheriff's Department

    Three people were shot early Friday morning at a southwest suburban bar. 

    The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 5000 block of Central Avenue in unincorporated Stickney, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s office. 

    There, officers said three men were shot by another man outside a bar. The gunman fled the scene, then jumped into an SUV a few blocks away. 

    The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment. A 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries. The condition of the third man, who police said is 35, was not immediately known. 

    The shooting remained under investigation Friday morning, authorities said.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 50 minutes ago

