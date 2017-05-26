3 Shot at Southwest Suburban Bar: Sheriff's Department

Three people were shot early Friday morning at a southwest suburban bar.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. in the 5000 block of Central Avenue in unincorporated Stickney, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s office.

There, officers said three men were shot by another man outside a bar. The gunman fled the scene, then jumped into an SUV a few blocks away.

The victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment. A 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries. The condition of the third man, who police said is 35, was not immediately known.

The shooting remained under investigation Friday morning, authorities said.