Three people were killed and another person was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday on the Eisenhower Expressway.

All four people were inside a Buick LaCrosse traveling in the outbound lanes of I-290 around 2:15 a.m. when the car slammed into a pole near the California Avenue exit, according to Illinois State Police. No other vehicles were involved, police said.

Two people were pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Two others were extricated from the vehicle and taken to Stroger Hospital, where another was pronounced dead, police said.

The sole survivor in the crash was listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, police said.

As of 4 a.m., all outbound lanes were closed to traffic in the area, police said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.