Three Illinois cities are among the top-rated vacation destinations in North America, according to a new report from travel site Expedia.

The report named the top 50 destination spots using reviews from travelers ranking friendliness, cleanliness, comfort, and overall quality of the city they visited.

Cities included in the list had more than 600 reviews.

Chicago was the top-rated city in Illinois, ranking at no. 18 on the list. It was noted for its “iconic buildings, parks, hot dogs and sports stadium.”

The city was followed closely by Rosemont, which sat at no. 21, and Schaumburg, which took the no. 24 place.

The top vacation destination on the list was Wailea, Hawaii.

Rounding out the top five were Quebec City, Quebec; Springdale, Utah; Victoria, British Columbia; and Calgary, Alberta.

Another Midwestern city to make the list was Minneapolis, Minnesota, which ranked at no. 12.