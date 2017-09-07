3 Bodies With Gunshot Wounds Found in Joliet Home: Police

The bodies of three adults were found with gunshot wounds in a Joliet home Thursday, according to police.

Joliet police Chief Brian Benton said the department received a call about the bodies about 3 p.m. in the 2000 block of Great Falls Drive.

Police said the gruesome killings did not appear to be random and were asking the public for help to identify the dead—though they did not release ages or genders of the victims.

Benton said he wants to assure the public police are out in force to find any suspects in the case.

He said it’s been a difficult time in Joliet and a difficult scene to handle noting the recent murder-suicide of a local mother and her young twin daughters.

Police say anyone with any information on the Great Falls Drive killings should call 815-724-3020.