3 Bodies Found in Parked Car on Chicago's South Side

Officers found three people dead inside a car parked near South Throop and West 86th Streets Monday.

Chicago police are conducting a death investigation after three men were found dead inside a parked car Monday morning on Chicago’s South Side.

Police discovered the three bodies just after 7:30 a.m. inside a vehicle that had been illegally parked in the 8600 block of South Throop St. in the city's Gresham neighborhood, officials said.

The identities of the men have not yet been released. Further information on how the men died was not immediately made available.

Area South detectives are investigating the incident.

