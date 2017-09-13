Three armed robbery suspects were taken into custody Wednesday after a manhunt in north suburban Lincolnshire.

A trio of armed robbers were nabbed Wednesday after crashing a U-Haul truck into three other vehicles on a busy Lincolnshire road and briefly evading a sprawling team of cops in tactical gear, police said.

Police say the U-Haul, wanted in relation to an armed robbery in neighboring Buffalo Grove, was spotted at Route 22 and Half Day Road in Lincolnshire about 7:36 p.m. The robbery took place in the 1500 block of N. Barclay Road in Buffalo Grove, police said. The robbers restrained an employee of the business and made off with undisclosed property in the U-Haul, Buffalo Grove police said.

Lincolnshire officials warned residents to lock their doors and stay inside about 9:09 p.m. as police in helmets and heavy vests searched for the three suspects.

Lincolnshire officials said the suspects were apprehended just before 10 p.m. They said police activity in the area would continue throughout the completion of an auto accident investigation.

Lincolnshire police called in other agencies to help in the search, including a helicopter and K9 officers.

An armored vehicle with Northern Illinois Police Alarm System insignia was visible in a nearby parking lot. An officer protruding from the vehicle's hatch scanned the area while gripping a long rifle. Another officer in dark green garb clung to the side of the truck.

No injuries were reported and there is no threat to the public, Buffalo Grove police said.