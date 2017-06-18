27-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed in Road Rage Incident On South Side | NBC Chicago
27-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed in Road Rage Incident On South Side

By James Neveau

    A 27-year-old man was shot and killed during a road rage incident in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

    The incident occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. in the 600 block of East 82nd Street, Chicago Police said. The man was driving down a street when another driver produced a weapon and fired shots at the car, striking the victim.

    The victim was transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital on Sunday evening, police said.

    According to police a suspect is in custody, and charges are pending in the case. 

