22-Year-Old Shot to Death While Walking Home in Roseland Neighborhood

A 22-year-old woman was shot to death while walking home Tuesday night on Chicago’s Far South Side, police said.

About 11:35 p.m., police responded to a call of a person shot in the 10700 block of South Indiana in the city’s Roseland neighborhood. Upon arrival, officers found 22-year-old Brittany Leflore lying on the sidewalk in the 10700 block of South Indiana, police said.

Family members told NBC 5 Leflore had just been dropped off by friends and was walking down the street on the way to her house when someone opened fire. She was a student at Olive–Harvey College, her family said.

Police said Leflore had been shot in the abdomen and ankle. She was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Leflore’s grandmother, Elaine Freeman, told NBC 5 they are left frustrated, angry, and shocked at the young woman’s death.

"You know nowadays you don't have to be involved in anything, it just happens," Freeman said.

Freeman said her granddaughter was "a beautiful spirited person."

"She was always silly, thought everything was funny," Freeman said. "[I know] she was a loving person, because a lot of people loved my grandbaby."

No one is in custody for the shooting.

Area South detectives are conducting the homicide investigation.