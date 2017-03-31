The Blackhawks will look to find the next Nick Schamltz (center) at this year's NHL Entry Draft, which will take place at the United Center this June.

The Chicago Blackhawks will be hosting the NHL Entry Draft for the first time this summer, and fans will soon be able to buy tickets to see the next generation of hockey stars hit the big stage for the first time.

The Blackhawks announced that tickets for the draft will go on sale Friday, Apr. 7 at 12:00 p.m. Central time. The draft, which is scheduled for June 23 and 24 at the United Center, will feature some of the biggest names in hockey, and NHL coaches, G.M.’s, and famous alumni will all be in the house as the draft takes place.

To make things even cooler, the Blackhawks will host an outdoor festival around the United Center that will run throughout the weekend. The festival will be part of the NHL’s Centennial celebration, and will feature all sorts of hockey memorabilia and the Stanley Cup.

For fans interested in buying tickets, they will be available via Ticketmaster’s website, or by calling (800) 745-3000.