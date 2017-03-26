The 2017 Major League Baseball season is nearly upon us, and around the sports world there is only one question on the minds of fans: who will win it all?

To help answer that question, we’ll be offering our predictions for which teams will make the playoffs in 2017, and which players will help them as they strive to get to the promised land.

1 Boston Red Sox

2016 Record: 93-69

Key Additions: Mitch Moreland, Chris Sale

Key Losses: Yoan Moncada, David Ortiz, Koji Uehara

Summary:

The Red Sox were already a loaded team with their stellar offense, and they’re looking to be even better next season. Adding Andrew Benintendi to the mix could do huge things for an already potent-offense, and adding Sale to a rotation that already has Rick Porcello and David Price was an absolute coup for the Red Sox as they look to win a second straight AL East title.

2 Toronto Blue Jays

2016 Record: 89-73

Key Additions: Kendrys Morales, Steve Pearce

Key Losses: RA Dickey, Edwin Encarnacion

Summary:

The Blue Jays knew they were going to have a tough time holding onto both Encarnacion and Jose Bautista, but in the end they chose to keep their veteran right field and let Encarnacion go to the Cleveland Indians. Even with that loss, they’ve still got a solid offense, with Dalton Pompey hoping to add some pop to the mix in the outfield, but their pitching staff is a question mark, even with Marcus Stroman and J.A. Happ in the mix.

3 New York Yankees

2016 Record: 84-78

Key Additions: Aroldis Chapman, Matt Holliday

Key Losses: Nathan Eovaldi, Brian McCann, Mark Teixeira

The Yankees are looking to make some huge splashes over the next few years, whether it’s in free agency by potentially signing a guy like Bryce Harper or Manny Machado, or with their own farm system, which has been restocked with a slew of trades as the Bronx Bombers have added players like former Cubs prospect Gleyber Torres to the mix.

Even with those moves meaning that the future is bright, the Yankees could still make a big step forward this season, and it will be a fascinating year to watch Joe Girardi’s squad continue to develop.

4 Baltimore Orioles

2016 Record: 89-73

Key Additions: Welington Castillo

Key Losses: Matt Wieters, Vance Worley

Summary:

The Orioles didn’t get any worse over the offseason, but they didn’t get much better, and in a division as tightly-bunched as the AL East, that could be a big issue to overcome. The Orioles have some solid prospects in their system, but they’ll need huge seasons from Machado, Adam Jones, and Mark Turmbo if they’re going to have another shot at playing baseball into October.

5 Tampa Bay Rays

2016 Record: 68-94

Key Additions: Wilson Ramos

Key Losses: Alexei Ramirez

The Rays are a team that has been searching for a new identity since Andrew Friedman and Joe Maddon left the organization, and that quest is going to continue into the new year. They’ve got some solid players in Kevin Kiermaier, Corey Dickerson, and Evan Longoria, but they need to add some more pieces and get more consistent pitching before they can be considered a contender in a tough division.