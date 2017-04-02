2017 MLB Preview: World Series Predictions

Can the Cubs become the first National League team to repeat as World Series champions since the Cincinnati Reds did it in 1976?

The 2017 MLB season is officially underway, and all 30 teams begin the campaign with the hope that they’ll be able to hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy this fall.

That moment is still nearly seven months away however, so for now, the question needs to be asked: which team will ultimately win it all and stand atop the baseball world in 2017?

Will the Chicago Cubs repeat as World Series champions? Will a big-budget team like the Boston Red Sox or Los Angeles Dodgers dethrone the Cubs? Can the Cleveland Indians end their title drought, now the longest in the sport?

We won’t know the answer until November, but for now, here are our playoff picks.

American League East – Boston Red Sox

American League Central – Cleveland Indians

American League West – Seattle Mariners (Wild Card – Houston, Texas)

National League East – Washington Nationals (Wild Card – New York)

National League Central – Chicago Cubs

National League West – Los Angeles Dodgers (Wild Card – San Francisco)

If that looks like a lot of chalk in the National League, it is. All five of those teams made the postseason last year, and while there are certainly teams that could jump into the fray, like the Colorado Rockies, St. Louis Cardinals, and Pittsburgh Pirates, but the five teams that made the postseason a year ago managed to keep their rosters mostly intact, and they have the skill necessary to make a repeat playoff appearance.

The American League is a bit more chaotic, as we’re picking two new playoff teams in Houston and Seattle. Seattle hasn’t made the playoffs since 2001, and we’re picking them to not only end that drought, but also to win one of baseball’s most competitive divisions.

Wild Card Round

New York beats San Francisco, Houston beats Texas

Division Series

Chicago beats New York, Los Angeles beats Washington

Houston beats Boston, Cleveland beats Seattle

The Cubs are a juggernaut, and we’re looking at them to get some revenge on the Mets after New York beat them in the 2015 NLCS. In the American League, we’re predicting an upset, with Houston knocking off the Red Sox in the first round.

Championship Series

Los Angeles beats Chicago, Houston beats Cleveland

Many outlets are predicting a World Series rematch, but with how chaotic baseball is and how difficult it is to get to 11 victories in the playoffs, we’re going to avoid that. The Cubs and Indians are definitely both good enough to win these series, but this time around we’re going with luck, skill, or whatever breaking the other way as Los Angeles and Houston will head to the World Series.

World Series

Los Angeles over Houston

The Astros have never won a World Series, and even with the skill that they have in their lineup, we’re predicting that their drought will continue another year. With their high-priced lineup, incredible youngsters, and dominant pitchers like Clayton Kershaw, we’re predicting that the Dodgers will win their first World Series since 1988.