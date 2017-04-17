Get your blankets, snacks, and bottles of wine ready, because Chicago’s popular outdoor summer movie series will soon be making its return to Millennium Park.

Screenings begin June 13th with the Chicago classic "Blues Brothers,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office announced late Sunday.

Other popular flicks in the 2017 lineup include “Caddyshack,” “Wayne’s World,” “Hidden Figures,” “Ghost,” and “The Shining,” according to the announcement.

All films are free and start at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday night at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion at 201 E. Randolph St.

Seating at the pavilion is first-come, first-served, or guests can lounge under the stars on the pavilion’s Great Lawn.

The Millennium Park Summer Film Series' full 2017 schedule will be released Monday morning, city officials said.