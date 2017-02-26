Two young girls were both found dead and four other people were injured, including another child and a firefighter, after a house fire on Chicago's South Side. NBC 5's Emily Florez reports.

Two young girls were found dead and four other people were injured in a house fire on Chicago’s South Side Saturday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire in the 6600 block of S. Champlain Ave. in the city’s Woodlawn neighborhood, authorities said.

When crews arrived, they said the fire was already heavy and moving quickly, with reports of people trapped inside.

"Upon arrival, companies made an aggressive attack to try to knock that fire down and do a simultaneous search for any victims that were in there," said Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Mike Carbone.

Two young girls were discovered in the basement of the residence and pronounced dead on the scene, officials said. They were later identified as 7-month-old Ziya Grace and 2-year-old Jamaii Grace, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Another child, a 6-year-old boy, was rescued from the flames and taken in critical condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, authorities said. Two woman, ages 48 and 25, were also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in unknown condition after escaping the fire on their own.

A firefighter was also injured in the incident and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to fire officials, who said early Sunday that he was expected to recover.

The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes, Deputy Chief Carbone said, but area residents described a terrifying scene as crews worked to put out the blaze.

"It was smoke out there, I said the basement is flaming – it’s fire," said neighbor Adrian Harris. "By the time I came outside, she was already at the corner, and she was coming back saying that there were some babies in the house."

The relationship between the victims was not immediately clear.

Officials said the fire appeared to be accidental in nature, most likely caused by a stove that was being used as a heating source in the basement, though the incident remains under investigation.