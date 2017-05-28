According to eyewitness accounts, a child was hit by a car on the city's South Side in the Englewood neighborhood on Sunday night.

Child in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Car in Englewood

A 2-year old girl is in critical condition on Sunday night after she was struck by a car on Chicago’s South Side.

The accident, which occurred in the 6000 block of S. Carpenter in Englewood, happened when the girl ran from between two parked cars and was struck by a passing vehicle, according to police.

A 19-year old woman was the driver of a Dodge Charger that struck the child, and she was cited for having no driver’s license and no insurance, police said.

Eyewitnesses told NBC 5 Chicago that a Chicago Police officer performed “life-saving actions” to resuscitate the little girl at the scene, but that information was not confirmed by the department.