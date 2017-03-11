2 Wounded in Logan Square Shooting | NBC Chicago
logo_chicago_2x

2 Wounded in Logan Square Shooting

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Network Video Productions

    Two people were wounded in a shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side Saturday afternoon, according to police.

    Around 3:02 p.m., a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man were walking in the 3400 block of W McLean Ave in the city's Logan Square neighborhood when someone approached and opened fire, authorities said.

    The girl sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach and the man was shot in the buttocks, according to police. Both were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in stable condition, officials said.

    No one was in custody and authorities continue to investigate.

    Published 35 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC Chicago anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices