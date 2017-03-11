2 Wounded in Logan Square Shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Around 3:02 p.m., a 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man were walking in the 3400 block of W McLean Ave in the city's Logan Square neighborhood when someone approached and opened fire, authorities said.

The girl sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach and the man was shot in the buttocks, according to police. Both were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in stable condition, officials said.

No one was in custody and authorities continue to investigate.