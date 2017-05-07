At least seven people were shot, two fatally, on Chicago’s Southwest Side Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 5:17 p.m. near the intersection of W. 46th Pl. and S. Rockwell St. in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood, according to police and fire officials.

One person, believed to be approximately 25 years old, was pronounced dead on the scene, the Chicago Fire Department said in a tweet.

Three other victims were taken to Stroger Hospital, two in critical and one in good condition, authorities said.

A fifth person was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, according to fire officials, who added that all of the victims were adults.

Chicago police later confirmed that two additional people were shot, and a second victim had been pronounced.

Authorities believed the attack was a gang-related retaliation for an earlier shooting in the same neighborhood, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet.

Community members appeared to be conducting a vigil of sorts when shots rang out, as still-lit candles and balloons were visible at the scene.

Further details were not immediately available, though police planned to hold a news conference on the incident Sunday evening.

Check back for updates on this developing story.