Two women were killed and three others were critically injured in a crash early Sunday on Chicago's West Side, authorities said.

Around 4:50 a.m., a 2013 Dodge Durango was traveling westbound in the 2600 block of W. Fulton St. when the vehicle struck a building in the West Town neighborhood, according to police.

Two women were pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatalities.

Two men and a third woman were all taken in serious-to-critical condition to Stroger Hospital, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

All five people were believed to be in their 20s or 30s, authorities said.

The Chicago Police Department's Major Accidents Investigation Unit continues to investigate the crash.