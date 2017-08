A 2-year-old child fell out of a window on Chicago's South Side Tuesday.

At about noon, authorities responded to the 4200 block of South Cottage Grove where a 2-year-old child fell from a second-floor window.

The child was conscious and breathing but was being taken to an area hospital for treatment. His or her condition was not immediately known and details surrounding how the child fell from the window weren't clear.

