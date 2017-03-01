Two people were injured, one of them stabbed, in a “random act of violence” in a Waukegan grocery story Wednesday evening, police said. A suspect was in custody.

Police responded to the Superfresh Market in the 1500 block of North Lewis Avenue after receiving a call of multiple people being stabbed there, police said in a news release. Police said two victims took themselves to the hospital and were treated for minor injuries. Both victims were males in their late teens and only one was stabbed, police said. The other victim was “injured during the altercation with the suspect,” police said.

Police found the suspect behind a business on the same blaock after receiving a description from witnesses. A pocket knife was recovered from the scene, police said.

A woman who answered the phone at the market said she was not supposed to speak to anyone about what happened when NBC 5 called the store.

“The suspect’s identity will be released after the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office reviews the investigation and charges appropriately approved,” police said.

Detectives were investigating Wednesday night.