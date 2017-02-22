2 Shot on Chicago's South Side

Two people were shot Wednesday night in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood on the city’s South Side, police confirmed.

Two people were shot Wednesday night in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood on the city’s South Side, police confirmed.

The shootings occurred around 8:15 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Champlain Avenue, police said. Both victims are males whose ages were not immediately known. One of the victims was shot in the body and taken to an area hospital in unknown condition. The other victim was shot in the neck and taken to Stroger hostpial in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody Wednesday night and Area South detectives were investigating.