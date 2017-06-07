2 Shot by Police After Allegedly Firing at Officers: CPD

Two men were wounded late Tuesday night in a police-involved shooting after allegedly firing on officers and leading them on a chase in the city's North Side, police said.

Two men were wounded late Tuesday night in a police-involved shooting after allegedly firing on officers and leading them on a chase in Chicago's North Side, police said.

The officers were in the 2900 block of North Newland in the Rogers Park neighborhood just before midnight when they said they saw two men in a grey-colored sedan fire shots in their direction, hitting another vehicle.

The officers chased the sedan through an alley where they got into an "armed confrontation." One officer fired at the men, striking them both, Chicago police said in a statement.

The two men were taken to area hospitals in critical condition and the officers were transported to Rush Medical Center in stable condition, though Chicago police said they were not injured in the incident.

Police said two weapons were recovered from the scene.

The incident marks the 4th time officers have been fired on while on-duty since Friday.

Police said the shooting is under investigation and the officers involved will be placed on routine adminsitrative duties for 30 days.