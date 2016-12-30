Two people were shot Friday, one fatally, in Chicago’s East Chatham neighborhood on the city’s South Side, police confirmed.

The shootings occurred around 2:40 p.m. on the 8200 block of South Ingleside Avenue. A 23-year-old was walking when a male whose age was not immediately known approached him, pulled out a gun and demanded his property, police said. A physical altercation followed in which shots were fired striking both the 23-year-old victim and the unknown offender who announced the robbery, police said.

The victim was shot in the hip and transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. The male who announced the robbery was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

A weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating and no one was in custody Friday afternoon.