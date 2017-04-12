Two additional Chicago Department of Aviation officers have been placed on administrative leave after a passenger was dragged screaming and bloodied from his seat Sunday at O’Hare International Airport, officials announced Wednesday.

The CDA said it was continuing to review the incident that left a Kentucky doctor in the hopsital and United Airlines at the center of a public relations firestorm this week.

United Airlines announced Wednesday that all passengers on Flight 3411 will receive refunds for their tickets.

"All customers on flight 3411 on Sunday, April 9 are being compensated for the cost of their tickets," the company said in a statement .

Police Pull Man From United Airlines Flight at O'Hare

United Airlines is being criticized after cellphone video surfaced of a passenger being forcibly removed from an at-capacity flight leaving from Chicago's O'Hare Airport Sunday night. NBC 5's Susan Carlson reports. (Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017)

Video showed a passenger getting dragged off the full United Express flight by airport police, prompting outrage on social media nationwide.

The head of United's parent company said at the time the airline was reaching out to the man to "resolve this situation." Hours later on Monday, his tone turned defensive. He described the man as "disruptive and belligerent."

By Tuesday afternoon, almost two days after the Sunday evening confrontation in Chicago, CEO Oscar Munoz issued his most contrite apology yet as details emerged about the man seen on cellphone videos recorded by other passengers at O'Hare Airport.

"No one should ever be mistreated this way," said Munoz, who also pledged to conduct a wide-ranging review of company policies.

And on Wednesday morning, Munoz underlined his remorse in an interview with ABC's "Good Morning America," saying he felt "ashamed" when he saw the videos.

"That is not who our family at United (Airlines) is," he said. "This will never happen again on a United flight. That's my promise."

The passenger was identified as physician David Dao, 69, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

The officers’ collective bargaining agreement prohibits the CDA prohibits the department from releasing their names at this time, the CDA said.

Screaming can be heard on the videos, but nowhere is Dao seen attacking the officers. In fact, he appears relatively passive both when he was dragged down the aisle of the jet and when he is seen standing in the aisle later saying quietly, "I want to go home, I want to go home."

Munoz's latest statement described the removal as "truly horrific." He said the company would reassess policies for seeking volunteers to give up their seats, for handling oversold situations and for partnering with airport authorities and local law enforcement.

An attorney who represents Dao said his client was being treated at a Chicago hospital for injuries he sustained on the plane and that the family would not comment.

"The family of Dr. Dao wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support they have received," the lawyer said in a statement.

Airport officials have said little about Sunday's events and nothing about Dao's behavior before he was pulled from the jet that was bound for Louisville, Kentucky. Likewise, the Chicago Aviation Department has said only that one of its employees who removed Dao did not follow proper procedures and has been placed on leave.

No passengers on the plane have mentioned that Dao did anything but refuse to leave the plane when he was ordered to do so.

Also Tuesday, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel called the way Dao was treated "completely unacceptable" and praised Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans for taking "swift action." He promised that a city investigation would "ensure nothing like this ever happens again."

The event stemmed from a common air travel issue — a full flight. United was trying to make room for four employees of a partner airline, meaning four people had to get off.

At first, the airline asked for volunteers, offering $400 and then when that did not work, $800 per passenger to relinquish a seat. When no one voluntarily came forward, United selected four passengers at random.

Three people got off the flight, but the fourth said he was a doctor and needed to get home to treat patients on Monday. He refused to leave.

Three Aviation Department police officers got on the plane. Two officers tried to reason with the man before a third came aboard and pointed at the man "basically saying, 'Sir, you have to get off the plane,'" said Tyler Bridges, a passenger whose wife, Audra D. Bridges, posted a video on Facebook.

One of the officers could be seen grabbing the screaming man from his window seat, across the armrest and dragging him down the aisle by his arms.

Other passengers on Flight 3411 are heard saying, "Please, my God," ''What are you doing?" ''This is wrong," ''Look at what you did to him" and "Busted his lip."

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that it is reviewing Sunday's events to see if United violated rules on overselling flights.

Dao's relatives are focused only on his medical care, attorney Stephen L. Golan said. The family "wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support they have received."