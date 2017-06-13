2 Men Stabbed Each Other at North Avenue Beach: CPD

Two men stabbed one another at a popular beach Tuesday evening on Chicago’s North Side, Chicago police confirmed.

Police responded to the call about 6:30 p.m. One man, 25, was in critical condition and the other, 35, had stabilized, police said. Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

One man used a knife and the other used a broken glass bottle during the fight, police said.

It was unknown if the two men knew one another.

Police say they were at the scene within moments of the initial call because they had stepped up patrols at beaches recently.

No other details were immediately available.

Over the weekend, two 16-year-old boys were shot at the 31st Street beach, police said.



