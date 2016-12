Two masked men, one in a "joker mask," brandished handguns and took over a bank Thursday in south suburban Sauk Village, the FBI confirmed.

The “takeover bank robbery,” occurred about 2: 05 p.m. at the U.S. Bank on the 2600 block of East South Sauk Trail, FBI Special Agent Garrett H. Croon told NBC 5.

The FBI was en route to the scene, Croon said.

