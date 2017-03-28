Two people were shocked and one of them was thrown from a ladder while trimming a tree in a backyard Tuesday when they came in contact with a Com Ed power line in suburban Addison, police confirmed.

Firefighters responded to the area near Villa and Myrick avenues for a report of a person who fell from a tree about 11:01 a.m., authorities said. Upon arrival, firefighters learned two people had been shocked. One was stuck in a tree and the other had been thrown from the ladder, authorities said.

The person thrown from the tree was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, police said. The second person was removed from the tree after Com Ed turned off the power and was air lifted to a trauma center in serious condition, police said.

“The identity of the two people involved is still being investigated; however, it appears to be private homeowners and not a tree cutting service,” Addison police said in a news release.

Com Ed and authorities were investigating and portions of Villa Avenue will remain closed for an unknown period of time.