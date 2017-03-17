Two established eateries in Chicago have made the list of OpenTable’s Top 100 Hot Spot Restaurants in America.

Carnivale, 702 W. Fulton Market, and Girl and the Goat, 809 W. Randolph St., were the only two Chicago restaurants listed, according to a news release.

Carnivale offers Latin-fusion cuisine and explores dishes from Central and South America, Cuba, Spain and the Caribbean paired with Latin music and luxurious comfort, the release says. Girl and the Goat, headed by former Top Chef champion Stephanie Izard, serves a family style menu of delicious foods with “global influence” in lively setting, according to its website.

"We work hard to give our guests an incredible experience and it truly is an honor to be named an OpenTable Hot Spot, especially in a culinary town like Chicago," said Carnivale’s general manager Ozzie Godoy. "It is an affirmation that our guests are responding to our dynamic and colorful atmosphere, new craft cocktail program and of course Chef Rodolfo's inspired menu featuring our renowned Arrechera as well as many other Latin-fusion dishes."

The awards are the combined opinions of more than 10 million restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 25,000 restaurants in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, OpenTable says.

"This year's winning restaurants are pulsing with energy from both diners and the eateries' atmospheres, creating an infectiously energetic dining experience," said Caroline Potter, OpenTable chief dining officer. "If you're looking for a spot where fun is always on the menu, look to one of these honorees."

Carnivale offers weekly and monthly events such as Happy Hour Monday through Thursday, brunch on Sunday, and monthly “Carnivale University” classes lead by the restaurant’s “master mixologist.”

Girl and the Goat is open seven days a week, according to its website, “because The Goat is a tireless beast, and besides, who needs rest anyway?”