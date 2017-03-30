A video posted to YouTube led authorities to raid a home in south suburban Harvey early Wednesday, resulting in multiple arrests after police said they found drugs, weapons and a dead dog in the garage. Charlie Wojciechowski reports.

Two men have been charged after video posted to YouTube led authorities to raid a home in south suburban Harvey early Wednesday, resulting in multiple arrests after police said they found drugs, weapons and a dead dog in the garage.

Ivory King, 24, of the 100 block of West 158th Street, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, dog fighting, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance.

Christian Sanders, also 24, of the 100 block of West 158th Street, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to deliver.

Detectives were alerted to the 40-minute video that appeared to show “a well-known drug dealer and at least twenty known gang members from various other southern Cook County communities” displaying guns and marijuana at a home in the 100 block of W. 158th St., Harvey police said in a release.

The video, posted on March 20, has since been taken down.

“The group even sold marijuana to an individual while the video was being recorded,” Harvey police spokesman Sean Howard said in a statement. “The group boasted of dog fighting and admitted that there was a deceased dog in the garage. The dog died during a fight with another dog.”

Based on the video, which authorities said was filmed at the home of a known gang member, police obtained a search warrant and raided the house around 4 a.m.

There police said they found a dead dog, as well as two other dogs who had been “poorly treated.”

Authorities also confiscated multiple guns, a large amount of marijuana and a “significant amount of a white substance believed to be cocaine” during the raid.

Several suspects were taken into custody and are awaiting charges, police said, including the “lead gang member in the video” known as “MONK” who was under house arrest at the time.