NBC 5's Alex Maragos will be one of the participants diving into the frigid waters of Lake Michigan to benefit Special Olympics at this Sunday's 17th annual Chicago Polar Plunge.

The 17th annual Chicago Polar Plunge will be held at North Avenue Beach in Chicago Sunday.

Thousands are expected to dive into the icy waters to raise money for Special Olympics Chicago, including this year’s celebrity guest Dax Shepard and NBC 5’s Alex Maragos and Emily Florez.

Shepard, known for his roles in “Hit and Run,” “Without a Paddle” and NBC’s “Parenthood,” follows in the footsteps of fellow celebrity plungers, including Jimmy Fallon, Vince Vaughn and Lady Gaga.

Last year, actors from the hit NBC shows “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago PD,” and “Chicago Med” were among the 5,800 to take the plunge in 2016. The TODAY Show's Al Roker, Tamron Hall and Dylan Dreyer also flew to Chicago to take part.

The 2016 event broke records, bringing in $1.5 million to support athletic opportunities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics Chicago and its programs help serve 6,800 athletes throughout the year.

The 17th annual Chicago Polar Plunge kicks off at 9 a.m., with the first wave of plungers hit the water at 10 a.m.

Those jumping into Lake Michigan year will be greeted afterwards by none other than Brian Urlacher.

The former Chicago Bear will be dishing out free bratwursts to participants and taking photos with fans after they take a dip in frigid Lake Michigan waters.

To learn more about Special Olympics Chicago or donate to the event, visit sochicago.org/chicago-polar-plunge.