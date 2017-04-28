Family members say they initially had faith in the justice system, but 10 years later that faith is fading. And now they wonder if they will ever know what happened to Lisa Stebic. Trina Orlando reports.

10 Years After Her Disappearance, Still No Answers in Case of Lisa Stebic

Lisa Stebic vanished from her Plainfield home on April 30, 2007. The story of her mysterious disappearance made headlines locally and across the country.

But a decade later the attention has led to few answers.

“You know just about any anniversary is so difficult this is particularly painful,” said family spokeswoman Melanie Greenberg.

Stebic’s husband, Craig told police at the time the couple's 10- and 12-year-old children had gone to the store to buy candy when Lisa left to workout and never returned.

I don't think people can realize how much a tragedy like this can devastate a family,” Greenberg said. “It's so difficult for the family to move on when we don't know exactly what happened to Lisa on that day.”

The Stebic's were in the midst of a divorce at the time of Lisa's disappearance.

Craig was named a person of interest in the case--but no charges were ever filed.

There's no way she would have left her children, she was a devoted mother, there's no way she would have just disappeared,” according to Greenberg.

On Sunday- the Stebic's family will not hold a vigil.

Instead they'll spend the day together--quietly remembering Lisa.

“Pray for our family,” Greenberg says. “Pray for us to have some closure. Some resolution and for us to find answers.”

Plainfield police have described the case as stagnant.

There is still a $75,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.