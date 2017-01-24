A 10-year-old boy who was in a car as it was carjacked said the suspects dropped him off when they realized he was in the back seat and told him to “have a good day at school.”

“I went to open the car door for my mom and out of nowhere some girl came over and took me with her,” said Richard Rodriguez. “I was scared but I didn’t want the girl to see me. I was afraid I was going to get hurt.”

Chicago police said the vehicle was stolen just before 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of North Kildare. The vehicle had been left running while parked with a 10-year-old boy in the back seat.

Someone then got into the vehicle and fled the scene before dropping the boy off four blocks away.

“She was driving crazy,” Richard said. “Going at least 50 miles an hour.”

The boy said there were two people involved in the carjacking, but the woman was driving.

“They told me to get off, fast, fast from the car,” he said. “When they saw I had a backpack they told me, ‘Have a good day at school.’”

Police said the boy returned home “safe and unharmed” after the incident. The stolen vehicle had not been recovered as of Tuesday afternoon and no one was in custody.

Area North detectives are investigating.