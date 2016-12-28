This year, Chicago's New Years Eve celebration, Chi-Town Rising, is back with expanded free viewing areas, ticketed parties and a slew of partner events around the downtown area.

Here are 10 things you need to know about celebrating the New Year with Chi-Town Rising.

1. What Is Chi-Town Rising?

Chi-Town Rising returns to the Windy City for its second year as the Midwest's largest New Year's Eve celebration. The event features celebrity and musical guests, a countdown clock and a fireworks display at midnight.

2. Where Is It?

Chi-Town Rising takes place along the Chicago Riverfront between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive. As the countdown to 2017 begins, the star will rise 36 stories up the Hyatt Regency Chicago's West Tower.



3. What To Wear

Most Chi-Town Rising events will take place outside, so dressing for the weather is recommended. Public viewing areas on the north and south sides of the Chicago River will be part of a mass celebration. Be sure to dress warmly and wear comfortable (and warm) footwear.

Details for the Corona Extra Party Zone and other official partner events will be released in the coming weeks. Guests should look to each event's host for the final word on appropriate attire, although the events are primarily indoors.

4. When To Arrive

Gates to the public viewing areas will open at 8 p.m. Be sure to come early to secure a spot, since public viewing areas are open on a first-come basis. Gates will be closed when capacity is reached. Details on arrival times for partner events will be posted on the Chi-Town Rising website as they become available.

5. Age And Entrance Restrictions

Most Chi-Town Rising events are geared toward adult audiences, and the City of Chicago's curfew rules will be enforced during the New Years Eve celebration.

Once capacity is reached in the public viewing areas, the gates will be closed and no re-entries will be allowed. The Corona Extra Party is 21 and over only, and entrace to the party will be allowed until 11 p.m.

6. Prohibited Items

Oversized bags, backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, chairs, coolers and strollers are among the list of prohibited items in any of the Chi-Town Rising events. For the complete list, visit the Chi-Town Rising site here.

7. Family-Friendly Activities

The Chi-Town Rising Family Countdown Celebration on the Chicago Cultural Mile begins at 3 p.m. and features a special Kid's Countdown just before 6 p.m. Admission to the Kid's Countdown is free.

8. Tickets

Access to the public viewing areas on the north and south sides of the River is free, but tickets are required. Tickets for guaranteed entry into a viewing area are available on the Chi-Town Rising website while supplies last.

9. Weather

Chi-Town Rising is an all-weather event. Tickets are non-refundable.

10. How To Watch

Chi-Town Rising will broadcast live on NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago.