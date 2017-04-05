1 in Custody After South Loop Gas Station Carjacking Attempt

One man is in custody after a daring carjacking attempt at a gas station that led to a police chase beginning in downtown Chicago, authorities said Wednesday. NBC 5's Natalie Martinez reports.

One man is in custody after a daring carjacking attempt at a gas station that led to a police chase beginning in downtown Chicago, authorities said Wednesday.

Around 6:50 p.m., officers responded to a “holding the offender” call in the 1200 block of S. Wabash in the city’s South Loop neighborhood, according to police.

A man was being held by a security guard at a gas station after an attempted car theft at what many patrons said is a popular BP.

Another vehicle sped away, resulting in a crash before continuing to flee the scene, officials said.

“They need to have police patrol everywhere now because a lot of people don’t have money and they’re gonna try to use crime to get what they want,” said one customer at the gas station.

Charges were pending against one suspect Wednesday evening, according to police, who declined to release further information about the incident as they continue to investigate.