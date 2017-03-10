1 Killed, 2 Injured in Lake Shore Drive Rollover

Southbound lanes of Lake Shore Drive were closed near Grant Park Friday morning after a deadly rollover crash near Grant Park. NBC 5's Emily Florez reports.

One person was killed and two were seriously injured when a car slammed into a minivan early Friday at Balbo and Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park, according to Chicago Police.

About 1:15 a.m., the car was northbound on Lake Shore when its driver tried to make a left turn onto Balbo in front of the minivan, which was southbound, police said.

The vehicles collided head-on, flipping the car over. Firefighters had to extricate three people from the car, including a 27-year-old man who died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, authorities said.

Additionally, a 28-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, and a 29-year-old woman was in serious condition at Northwestern, police said. The 28-year-old woman driving the minivan was not hurt.

No citations had been issued as of Friday morning as CPD’s Major Accidents Investigation Unit reviewed the case.